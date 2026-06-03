Indian man stabbed to death in Sharjah over alleged social media dispute

A young Indian man was allegedly stabbed to death in what is believed to have been a dispute over a social media video. Sharjah Police confirmed to Khaleej Times that the incident is under investigation and more information will be released soon.

The 40-year-old Indian man has been identified, but Khaleej Times is withholding his identity at this stage. Salam Papinassery, CEO of YAB Legal, said the company is in the process of repatriating the man’s body to India.

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