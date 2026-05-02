Gang jailed in Dubai for Dh10-million robbery targeting bank clients

The Dubai Criminal Court has sentenced six men to seven years in jail and fined them Dh10 million for stealing cash from a bank customer, while a seventh defendant, a woman, was jailed for one month, as the gang carried out a planned Dh10-million robbery targeting bank clients.

The court also ordered the deportation of all defendants after serving their sentences.

According to case records, the gang had agreed in advance to track bank customers and steal large sums of money immediately after withdrawals. They rented an apartment to use as a hideout and to store stolen cash, and prepared a vehicle to execute the crimes as part of an organised plan.

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Investigations showed that one of the defendants monitored bank customers and selected the victim after observing him withdraw a large amount of money belonging to the company he worked for.

He then alerted the rest of the group, sharing details of the victim’s appearance and movements. The gang followed him and, shortly after he exited the bank carrying the cash, intercepted him, stole the money, and fled the scene.

However, Dubai Police tracked down and arrested the suspects, recovering Dh5.87 million of the stolen amount.

The court found the six main defendants guilty of robbery and sentenced them to seven years in prison, along with a joint fine equivalent to the stolen amount. They were also ordered to be deported.

The seventh defendant was convicted of assisting the gang by hiding both the suspects and the stolen money. She was sentenced to one month in jail, fined Dh20,000, and ordered to return Dh4.879 million, along with deportation.

Following the criminal ruling, the case was referred to the civil court, where the victim sought compensation for the remaining unrecovered amount and damages suffered.

The criminal judgment, which was not appealed, established the defendants’ liability, confirming their coordinated role in carrying out the theft and the resulting harm caused to the victim.