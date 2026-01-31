Gang faces trial over Dh1.26-million heist in fake police patrol robbery in Dubai

A gang is facing trial after allegedly posing as police officers and carrying out a fake roadside patrol stop to rob a motorist of more than Dh1.26 million on the Dubai–Al Ain Road, according to public prosecution records.

The incident occurred on the evening of December 14, 2025, when the victim, an Afghan national, was returning to Dubai after collecting large sums of cash from several business locations in Al Ain.

Prosecutors said the victim had travelled earlier in the day to Al Ain Industrial Area, where he collected money from multiple shops as part of business transactions, accumulating approximately Dh1.26 million.

At around 9pm that day, the victim began his journey back to Dubai in a white Toyota Corolla, accompanied by his wife. While driving along the Dubai–Al Ain Road, shortly after passing a petrol station before the Margham bridge, he noticed a white SUV approaching from behind.

According to the prosecution, the vehicle activated flashing red and blue lights resembling those used by police patrols, prompting the victim to pull over to the side of the road.

One of the occupants then exited the vehicle wearing Emirati attire and approached the victim, claiming to be from the police investigations department.

Believing he was being lawfully stopped by police officers, the victim complied with the instructions.

He was ordered to exit his vehicle and sit in the suspects’ car, while another member of the gang took control of his vehicle. Both cars then drove a short distance along the same road.

Prosecution records state that the vehicles stopped near a mosque, where the suspects searched the victim’s car and seized a bag containing the cash.

The victim was then instructed to leave the area, after which the suspects fled the scene.

The victim later reported the incident to police, triggering an investigation that led to the identification and arrest of the suspects.

During questioning, the defendants admitted to impersonating police officers and using fake patrol lights to deceive the victim and force him to stop on the public road.

Investigators said the robbery was carried out through deliberate deception, exploiting the victim’s trust in law enforcement authority.

The suspects were subsequently referred to court to face charges related to impersonating police officers and committing robbery.