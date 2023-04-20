Eid Al Fitr 2023 in UAE: Dh100,000 fine, 1-year jail for unlicensed dealing in fireworks

Police forces, various authorities in the country gear up for public holidays and tighten security across the Emirates

A penalty of imprisonment for no less than one year and a fine of no less than Dh100,000 or either shall be imposed on anyone in the UAE who, without a licence, trades in, imports, exports, manufactures or transports fireworks from and to the state according to Article 54 of the Federal Decree Law 17 for 2019 on weapons, ammunition, explosives, military materials and hazardous substances.

The Public Prosecution in an awareness video on its social media accounts, has urged the public to adhere to relevant laws and not use or deal in fireworks without a licence, to protect the public's safety and avoid legal action.

The Public Prosecution explained that Article 1 of the Federal Decree Law stipulates that explosives are defined as a chemical compound or a mixture of different chemical compounds that react with each other when exposed to certain factors, such as a force producing pressure, heat and speed that can affect or damage surrounding areas, including fireworks.

Article 3 of the Decree Law stipulates that the possession, acquisition, obtainment, carrying, import, export, re-export, transit, trans-shipment, trade, manufacturing, repair, transportation or disposal of any weapon, ammunition, explosives, military materials or hazardous substances is not permitted in any way, except after obtaining a relevant licence or permit from the Licencing Authority or the concerned entity, according to the provisions of the Decree Law.

These posts are part of the Public Prosecution's continuous efforts to promote legal culture among members of the community and increase their awareness about the latest legislations in the country.

