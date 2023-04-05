Dubai: Woman jailed for defrauding business partner of over Dh1.1 million

With up to 75% discounts on a wide array of products, shoppers can choose from approximately 500 brands and over 150 exhibitors representing major retailers
A 32-year-old woman has been jailed for deceiving an investor in her fraudulent business and defrauding him of Dh1,166,000.
According to police records, the victim filed a report stating that he had been defrauded by a woman who asked him to go into business with her. He said that she offered him a partnership in a massage centre (which later turned out to be fake). He agreed to become her partner.
After the procedures were completed, she told him that the business had unpaid fines amounting to Dh1,166,000 and that if he did not pay them, he would be imprisoned and deported from the country. To back her claim she produced fake letters from police officers. She also said that if he did not pay the fines she would hand over his passport to the police.
The victim decided to get a lawyer to manage the fines. The lawyer then informed him that he was being scammed and there were no violations in his name. The man then filed a report against the woman.
During the interrogation, the accused denied the victim's statement at first. However, upon being presented with the fake documents and letters she had sent, she confessed to her crime.
The Misdemeanours Court sentenced her to two years in jail and fined her the defrauded amount. The court also ordered her deportation from the country after serving her sentence.
