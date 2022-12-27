Dubai: Woman jailed, fined Dh20,000 for stealing gold necklace from employer's house

The accused admitted to taking advantage of families looking to hire maids

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Tue 27 Dec 2022, 7:35 AM

An Asian woman took advantage of an online job posting for a maid to take care of an elderly woman and children by stealing a gold necklace worth Dh20,000.

The Dubai Criminal Court sentenced her to six months in prison, fined her Dh20,000 and ordered her deportation from the country.

According to police records, last June, a woman filed a report stating that a gold necklace worth Dh20,000 had been stolen from her cupboard in her bedroom.

She said that she had recently hired a maid through an online job posting, after the accused reached out to her via WhatsApp.

The victim said that she hired the maid only after asking her for a valid passport and visa copy.

The employer added that she realised that the maid had disappeared after 14 days of working. She then checked her room and realised that the contents of her wardrobe had been scattered and the necklace was missing. When she attempted to call the maid, the accused's phone was switched off, so she filed a police report.

During interrogations, the maid admitted that she stole the necklace. She also admitted that she was in the country illegally and had used a copy of another woman's residence visa to obtain work.

The accused also admitted to committing the crime more than once.. She said she exploited families that were looking for maids and had earlier stolen Dh5,000 from an Arab family living in Mirdif.

ALSO READ: