Dubai: Victim robbed at knifepoint, thousands of dirhams worth of goods stolen

A victim was robbed at knifepoint in the Al Muraqqabat area of Dubai, resulting in the theft of seven boxes containing 100 mobile phones worth Dh296,300 and 62 watches valued at Dh10,000.

Documents from the Dubai Criminal Court revealed that the crime took place on April 18, 2024.

The defendant, a 28-year-old Pakistani man, along with other accomplices who remain at large, lured two victims to a location and robbed them at knifepoint.

The stolen items belonged to an electronics trading company and included high-end Samsung and iPhone mobile phones as well as luxury watches.

In addition to the company’s items, the defendant also stole personal belongings from the two victims.

From the first victim, an Indian national, he stole a green Samsung Ultra S22 mobile phone, an Emirates ID, a driving licence issued in Dubai, three bank cards, a car key, and Dh17,400 in cash.

From the second victim, also an Indian national, he stole a blue Nike wallet containing an Emirates ID, a driving licence, Dh40 in cash, and an Honor 98 phone.

The court heard that the defendant and his accomplices used a knife to threaten the victims and forcefully take the items before fleeing the scene.

After a report was filed with Dubai Police, one defendant was tracked down and arrested.