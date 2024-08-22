E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Dubai: US influencer jailed for police assault, officials say

The airforce veteran and his brother were also fined $1,428 (Dh5,244) and sentenced to three months in prison followed by deportation

By AFP

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in
Joseph (left) and Joshua. Photo: Joseph Lopez/Instagram
Joseph (left) and Joshua. Photo: Joseph Lopez/Instagram

Published: Thu 22 Aug 2024, 6:59 PM

Last updated: Thu 22 Aug 2024, 7:26 PM

An American social media influencer and his brother have been jailed for three months for assaulting police while intoxicated on a night out in Dubai, officials told AFP on Thursday.

Joseph Lopez, an airforce veteran and Mister USA contender, and his brother Joshua were arrested for "assaulting Dubai Police officers, resisting arrest and damaging public property", the official Dubai Media Office said in a statement.


They were fined $1,428 (Dh5,244) and sentenced to three months in prison followed by deportation for injuring police and damaging a police vehicle while trying to flee, according to the statement sent to AFP.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

UAE authorities did not give details of the arrest.

Joseph Lopez, 24, has more than 100,000 followers on Instagram and holds the title of Mister Louisiana.

He was due to compete at Mister USA 2024 but his Dubai arrest appears to have dashed his chances of attending the pageant, which will be held in November.

ALSO READ:


More news from UAE