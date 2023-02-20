Dubai: Two men jailed for stealing thousands of dirhams, phones from beachgoers in JBR

UAE's first long-duration astronaut mission to take off in a week; here's how to watch the launch live
Two men of Arab descent have been sentenced to a month in prison by the Dubai Criminal Court, and will be deported for committing a series of thefts targeting beachgoers at JBR beach.
The two defendants stole several items including wallets, handbags and other valuables that visitors left behind when going for a swim.
According to case files, they stole a leather bag that belonged to a European man who went to take a swim with his fiancée. The couple left the bag where they were sitting, but couldn't locate it upon their return from their swim. The bag contained three phones, a wallet, two passports, credit cards, a car key, and clothes.
The court stated that the two defendants are friends, both of one nationality and both unemployed. They arrived in the UAE together, searched for work, left their respective jobs at the same time, and then decided to carry out the crimes.
They revealed that they had been walking around the beach when they saw the victim leaving his bag. One of the defendants was on the lookout, while the other one seized the bag. They retrieved two phones, a wallet with money in it worth roughly Dh4,850, and an electronic smoking device, threw the black backpack in the trash, and left the scene.
They also admitted using the same methods in more thefts, as well as several other crimes. When the men were arrested, additional stolen items were found in the mens' place of residence.
