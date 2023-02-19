Dubai: Two fined Dh10,000, banned from bank transfers for purchasing drugs

The drug dealers are operating from outside the UAE and sent the defendants the location of the substances via WhatsApp

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Sun 19 Feb 2023, 7:32 AM

Two Gulf nationals were convicted by the Dubai Misdemeanours Court for transferring funds to a drug dealer for heroin.

The court fined both convicted Dh10,000 and banned them from making bank transfers for two years without the permission of the Central Bank.

According to police investigations, authorities involved concluded that both defendants used narcotics and psychotropic substances.

Records state that the first convicted transferred Dh2,000, whereas the second convicted deposited Dh900 to an account that belonged to drug dealers who are operating outside the UAE.

The drug dealers sent the convicted the location of the drugs on WhatsApp, which was buried in the desert.

The police arrested them and the first defendant possessed a plastic bag with heroin, the second one had two plastic bags with the same substance.

The defendants were taken to the General Department of Criminal Evidence, where they were tested and confirmed to be under the influence of the substances.

They were then referred to Public Prosecution and the Court.

