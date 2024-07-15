Dubai: Trio who stole gold worth more than Dh800,000 sentenced to prison, deportation

Published: Mon 15 Jul 2024, 6:00 AM

Three men have been sentenced to prison for their involvement in the theft of gold worth more than Dh800,000 from a Dubai jewellery company.

Dubai Public prosecutors charged the defendants, two Egyptian nationals aged 47 and 41, and one Indian national aged 35, for crimes committed on September 28, 2023, in Dubai’s Naif area.

Judges at Dubai Criminal Court were told the first and second defendants embezzled a total of Dh824,604.17 from the jewellery company, where they were employed.

They exploited their authority at the company by establishing a clandestine goldsmith workshop and recruiting 10 workers under the company’s name without the company's knowledge.

They paid these workers' salaries from the company's accounts, creating fictitious agreements and significantly inflating their own salaries.

The third defendant, who remains at large, was found to have received Dh236,823, knowing it was obtained through the crimes committed by the first two defendants.

The court found that the first two defendants used their positions within the company to conduct unauthorised activities.

In details, the court found that the first defendant, a 35-year-old Indian national, established the clandestine goldsmith workshop without the company's consent and employed workers under the guise of the company's name, paying their salaries from the company's funds.

He also brokered agreements to loan workers to another jewellery company, altering employment contracts and increasing his own monthly salary from Dh10,000 to Dh50,000.

The second defendant, a 47-year-old Egyptian national, facilitated the employment of his 41-year-old brother, the third defendant, at the company.

He arranged for his brother's salary to be Dh3,500 but deposited an additional Dh25,000 monthly into his account, under the guise of wages protection.

The third defendant later fled the country after taking out a loan of over Dh1.5 million.

A representative of one of the jewellery company's partners, testified that the offence came to light in May 2023 after workers alerted him of suspicious activities, such as the purchasing of gold at inflated prices.