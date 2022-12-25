Dubai: Teenager charged with theft, impersonating CID officer and consuming alcohol

Sun 25 Dec 2022

A 17-year-old boy has been referred to juvenile court by Dubai Public Prosecution for theft, impersonating a CID officer and consuming alcoholic beverages.

Bashayer Issa Al Hammadi, Assistant Chief Prosecutor of the Family and Juvenile Prosecution, said that the accused assaulted a person and stole his wallet, impersonating a security official, while he was under the influence of alcohol.

She said that during interrogations he admitted to committing two of the aforementioned crimes but denied the charge of theft. The accused said that he assaulted the victim and impersonated an officer after a dispute between them which arose due to an exchange of insults.

She added that the accused was presented to the Department of Family and Juvenile Cases, where he was charged with robbery on a public street and two misdemeanours' of impersonating a person in public position, and illegally consuming alcoholic beverages. He was referred the juvenile court for punishment in accordance with the articles of indictment.

The Public Prosecution has urged parents and families to monitor their children so that they do not get involved in such crimes that affect their future.

