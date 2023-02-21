Dubai: Six jailed for assaulting gold trading company employees, stealing Dh2.6 million

They note that the concern goes beyond ‘cheating,’ as the use of these AI tools could potentially stunt critical thinking
The Dubai Court of Appeal has upheld an earlier ruling by the Court of First Instance against a gang of six people who robbed employees of a gold trading company.
According to police records, two people of an Asian nationality - employees of a gold trading company - filed a report saying they were kidnapped, assaulted, and robbed of Dh2.6 million, which belonged to the company they work for. In their statement, they said that a gang of six people impersonated policemen and stole the money.
The police launched an intensified search and identified the accused. They were found in different locations and arrested. During the interrogation, they confessed to the crime and told the police that they had stolen the hidden money in their friend's apartment.
The Court of First Instance sentenced them to five years in prison followed by deportation. The Court of Appeal upheld this ruling.
ALSO READ:
They note that the concern goes beyond ‘cheating,’ as the use of these AI tools could potentially stunt critical thinking
Awareness campaign launched to protect community members from becoming cybercrime victims
Vietnamese company Fresh Juice Tea awarded the Best Beverage Product in the Gulfood Innovation Awards for drink infused with fruit and bursting with flavour
Limited number of tables for the opening night are still available for reservations
UAE entities firm up 11 deals worth Dh5.8 billion on the third day of the International Defence Exhibition and Navdex 2023
‘Dubai Courts will issue a decision to license private companies to provide judgement execution services’
New phase of Operation Chivalrous Knight 2 focuses on the recovery and rehabilitation of those affected by the earthquake
Dreamscape, a VR company co-founded by Steven Spielberg, presents a unique immersive edutainment dining concept