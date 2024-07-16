Dubai resident injured in 'incident' at Al Ghurair Centre

While court cases against Surendran are settled now, he has to pay an overstay fine and pending dues of Dh40,000 before he can go home to Kerala
An Indian resident was injured in an “incident” at Al Ghurair Centre on Thursday, in Dubai's Deira area. Although the nature of the incident is not clear, it is understood that the man sustained some injuries.
In a statement to Khaleej Times, a spokesperson for Al Ghurair Centre confirmed the incident and said they were “cooperating” with investigators.
“We are aware that there was an incident at Al Ghurair Centre on July 11, 2024, resulting in minor injuries to a customer,” read the statement. “We are fully cooperating with the authorities as they investigate the incident. At Al Ghurair, the well-being, privacy, and safety of our customers is our highest priority.”
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Khaleej Times reached out to Dubai Police but received no response until the time of publishing of this article.
When contacted for a comment, the Indian Consulate said it was not aware of the incident.
ALSO READ:
While court cases against Surendran are settled now, he has to pay an overstay fine and pending dues of Dh40,000 before he can go home to Kerala
The dispensers use technology that uses atmospheric humidity to produce drinking water
The Islamic scholar was named Dubai Quran Award's Islamic personality of the year in 2016 at the age of 96
The satellite is scheduled for launch no earlier than October 2024 on a SpaceX rocket
On Saturday, July 13, Donald Trump was shot at by a 20-year-old as he campaigned at a rally in Pennsylvania
The US will face Australia today in the Basketball Showcase, at Yas Island's Etihad Arena
Sheikh Mohammed was the first defence minister and held post since the unification of the Emirates in 1971
Kabir Joshi advised brokers and young entrepreneurs that the only way to grow is to have focus and perseverance in their careers and businesses