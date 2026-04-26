Dubai Police warn residents against fake investment, high-return trading scams

The Dubai Police have warned residents about fraudulent investment schemes circulating on digital platforms and social media that lure victims with promises of quick, guaranteed financial returns.

As part of an awareness campaign, the force highlighted that these scams typically use deceptive advertising and direct messages to attract individuals with offers of exclusive investment opportunities or high-return trading deals.

According to Dubai Police, fraudsters often pressure victims into making urgent money transfers or sharing sensitive personal and financial information through fake websites or links. These ultimately lead to financial losses for those who fall victim to the schemes.

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Dubai Police stressed that legitimate investment platforms in the UAE do not guarantee fixed returns or risk-free profits, and they do not request urgent payments outside official and regulated channels. Residents are urged to verify the licensing and credibility of any investment entity through the relevant authorities in the UAE before proceeding.

Authorities also called on individuals to remain cautious, avoid engaging with misleading advertisements, and refrain from sharing personal or banking information through unverified websites or links.

The public is encouraged to report any suspected fraud attempts or suspicious investment offers immediately via the eCrime platform or through official channels. Non-emergency cases can also be reported by calling 901.

Dubai Police emphasised that community cooperation is essential in combating such crimes and protecting individuals and their assets.