Dubai Police create special roles to combat local, international financial crimes

Dubai Police have taken a new initiative to tackle financial crimes, both locally and internationally. They have created specialised roles in the field of combating money laundering, marking a strategic step in strengthening the force's law enforcement system.

The newly introduced career tracks operate within the Anti-Money Laundering Department under the General Department of Criminal Investigation. This department comprises special sections that address financial crimes at both local and international levels, enhancing national coordination and reinforcing the UAE's preparedness to tackle cross border crimes in accordance with the standards of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

Brigadier Saeed Al Hajri, Director of the General Department of Criminal Investigation, stated that the creation of these specialised roles reflects a comprehensive strategic vision aimed at building a sustainable and highly professional framework driven by academically and practically qualified national competencies.

He noted that this initiative has been undertaken due to the rapid evolution of financial crime methods, particularly in light of digital transformation and the increasing volume of cross border transactions.

He emphasised that these career tracks, the first of their kind among police entities in the country, represent a significant advancement in institutional mechanisms to combat money laundering. They have been carefully designed to ensure clear roles and responsibilities while integrating investigative, analytical, technical and legal functions.

This integration enhances the efficiency of detecting financial crimes, accelerates investigative procedures and elevates the overall quality of security outcomes.

Lieutenant Colonel Dr Rashid Salem Al Marri, Director of the Anti-Money Laundering Department, explained that the development process included preparing professional job descriptions for each specialised track. These descriptions outline precise technical and knowledge based requirements, along with structured career progression pathways and continuous professional development to ensure the sustainability of expertise in this critical domain.

He added that the initiative aligns with national directions aimed at establishing a comprehensive system to combat financial crimes, strengthening institutional partnerships and unifying efforts to address risks linked to money laundering and the financing of illicit activities.

"These efforts contribute to protecting the national economy and preserving the country’s reputation at both regional and international levels,” he said.

Fatima Al Mazmi, Money Laundering Crime Analysis Specialist, affirmed that the new tracks go beyond administrative restructuring and represent a strategic investment in human capital.

"They are connected to specialised training and qualification programmes covering legal frameworks, financial analysis, fund tracing techniques and the use of smart systems to identify suspicious patterns. This ensures the preparation of professionals capable of managing complex financial cases with efficiency and high standards of professionalism,” she explained.

Al Mazmi added that the new framework is expected to generate tangible improvements in operational performance, including faster case completion, higher early detection rates of financial crimes and improved coordination with relevant local and international entities, thereby strengthening the effectiveness and sustainability of the anti-money laundering system.