Dubai Police raid villa; 40kg drugs seized as 2 arrested

One member of the gang was lured into a trap and arrested; his confession helped reveal his partner's role in the scheme

Published: Sun 5 Oct 2025, 11:09 AM

Updated: Sun 5 Oct 2025, 11:34 AM

Dubai Police arrested two Asian gang members under Operation “Villa”, after a raid uncovered a drug network operating from a residential villa, under the direction of a trafficker based abroad.

Authorities seized 40kg of narcotics, including ketamine, crystal meth, marijuana, hashish oil, and various chemical substances and liquids.

Steps of the operation

Based on intelligence confirming that a gang was promoting drugs from a villa, a dedicated task force was formed to launch the operation.

Extensive investigations began, combining both surveillance and field monitoring to follow the suspects’ movements and their methods of evading the police.

First breakthrough: One member of the gang was lured into a trap and arrested. His confession helped reveal his partner's role in the scheme.

Second sting: A second sting was then set up, which helped authorities catch the accomplice red-handed while packing drugs.

Interrogations: The interrogations revealed that both suspects were operating under a gang leader running the operation from outside the country.

Brigadier Khalid bin Muwaiza, Director of the General Department of Anti-Narcotics, said authorities will continue to strike hard against anyone attempting to undermine community safety, cutting off criminal networks even if their masterminds operate from abroad.

He also called on the public to support the fight against drugs by reporting any suspicious activities, behaviours, or messages through the call centre on 901, or via the “Police Eye” service on the Dubai Police Smart App.