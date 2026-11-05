Dubai Police reveal how killers staged murders to look like suicide, accidental fire

Dubai Police have revealed how forensic experts helped solve murder cases in which killers attempted to make the deaths look like suicide or accidents. In one case, a shower curtain rail helped expose a murder disguised as suicide, while in another, traces of petroleum products beneath a burnt vehicle led investigators to uncover a murder.

The cases were shared by Lieutenant Colonel Dr Engineer Mohammad Ali Al Qasim, head of the Forensic Engineering Section at Dubai Police’s General Department of Forensic Science and Criminology, during an episode of the Dubai Police Podcast.

He explained how forensic engineering helps investigators examine evidence, reconstruct crime scenes and determine whether a death was accidental or deliberately caused.

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Murder disguised as suicide

In one case, a person of Asian nationality was found hanging from a shower curtain rail inside a villa. Although the scene initially appeared to indicate suicide, forensic engineering tests revealed inconsistencies.

Experts reconstructed the circumstances of the incident and tested the rail and belt involved, applying known weights to determine how much force each could withstand.

The results showed that the rail broke under a weight of approximately 90 kilogrammes, while the belt could not support more than around 70 kilogrammes. These findings contradicted the condition in which the body had been discovered.

The scientific evidence allowed investigators to rule out suicide and establish that the scene had been deliberately staged to conceal a murder. Further investigation led to the identification and arrest of the perpetrator.

Husband's murder concealed in vehicle fire

In another case, a woman and her lover attempted to conceal the murder of her husband by burning his body and vehicle near an industrial area. The suspects had tried to make the incident appear accidental.

During the forensic examination, experts discovered traces of petroleum products beneath the vehicle.

Samples were collected and subjected to laboratory examinations involving DNA, chemical analysis and trace evidence.

The findings established a match with materials recovered from the victim’s body, scientifically linking the locations involved and demonstrating that the fire had been deliberately started to destroy evidence.

The investigation ultimately exposed the murder and led to the conviction of those responsible. Al Qasim noted that deliberate fires remain relatively uncommon in the UAE compared with accidental fires.

He explained that forensic fire investigations require specialised procedures depending on whether the incident involves a building or vehicle, with experts examining physical traces, chemical and physical materials, digital evidence, the point of ignition and how the fire spread.

Reconstructed face helps identify killer

Dubai Police also used technology to identify a murder victim whose decomposed body was discovered in a desert area. The victim’s facial features had deteriorated so severely that conventional identification methods were unsuccessful.

Dubai Police experts combined 3D scanning, genomics, DNA testing, image and video analysis, and digital forensic evidence to reconstruct an approximate image of the victim’s face from the skull.

The scientific examination also helped establish the victim’s sex, age group and possible nationality.

The reconstructed image was circulated among the relevant criminal investigation departments, helping officers narrow their search, identify the victim and eventually locate and arrest the killer.

How forensic engineering helps investigations

Al Qasim said the Forensic Engineering Section follows 23 approved examination protocols covering buildings, transport, electrical and mechanical systems, fires, structural collapses, falls and vehicle accidents.

The section works closely with forensic medicine, forensic chemistry, forensic biology and digital forensics to produce scientifically supported findings that can be presented before judicial authorities.

Modern technology has significantly expanded the capabilities of forensic engineering.

According to Al Qasim, digital twin systems and 3D scanning allow investigators to document crime scenes and reconstruct incidents involving explosions, vehicle collisions and falls from height.

He added that forensic engineering also helps prevent accidents by identifying defects in vehicles and other products. In one investigation, technical findings related to defective airbags led Dubai Police to coordinate with authorities to recall affected vehicles.

“Connecting engineering science with criminal investigations adds significant value to the justice system, enabling experts to interpret technical details and turn them into clear scientific evidence,” he explained.