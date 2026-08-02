UAE seizes 3.5 million untaxed vape, drinks, other illegal excise goods in 6 months

Dubai Police and the Federal Tax Authority (FTA) seized more than 3.58 million non-compliant excise goods packages during inspection campaigns across the UAE in the first half of 2026, as part of intensified efforts to curb tax evasion.

The campaigns led to the seizure of 3,587,315 excise goods packages, 59 seizure reports against businesses and individuals, and the identification of Dh82.06 million in tax dues and penalties related to the confiscated products.

Excise tax applies to selected goods considered harmful to health or the environment, including tobacco products, electronic smoking devices and liquids, energy drinks and sweetened beverages.

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The FTA said that the inspections were conducted jointly with the General Department of Criminal Investigation at Dubai Police to identify businesses dealing in untaxed excise goods and to improve compliance with the country’s tax laws.

Officials from both entities reviewed the inspection campaign outcomes and discussed measures to enhance monitoring and enforcement.

FTA Director General Abdulaziz Al Mulla stated that cooperation with Dubai Police has strengthened the tax control system by enhancing the detection of violations and legal action against offenders. He noted that sharing expertise and adopting modern technology in inspections has improved oversight efficiency.

The authority stated that both parties will continue joint inspection campaigns and monitor businesses handling excise goods to ensure compliance with tax legislation.

Sara Al Habshi, Executive Director of the FTA’s Tax Compliance Sector, said the authority encourages the public to report suspected tax evasion through its Raqeeb platform.

She explained that the reporting platform supports inspection campaigns by enabling residents to help protect markets and public funds from tax evasion. The authority is also increasing monitoring to ensure businesses comply with regulations and to prevent the circulation of non-compliant products in the UAE market.

The FTA stated that ongoing coordination with enforcement agencies will remain central to efforts to combat tax evasion and strengthen compliance across the national tax system.