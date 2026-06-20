Dubai Police dismantle gang pirating premium satellite channels

The gang had been making copyrighted media content available without obtaining the necessary licences or approvals

  • PUBLISHED: Sat 20 Jun 2026, 1:34 PM UPDATED: Sat 20 Jun 2026, 2:04 PM
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Dubai Police have dismantled an organised criminal network for pirating encrypted international satellite television channels and illegally rebroadcasting their content.

The gang made the pirated content available through receiver devices, online links, and unauthorised websites, selling access to the public through unlawful annual subscriptions.

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Extensive investigations and monitoring revealed that members of the gang had been making copyrighted media content available without obtaining the necessary licences or approvals from rights holders.

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The group exploited unauthorised digital networks and online platforms to generate illicit financial gains at the expense of content owners.

Investigations further confirmed that the suspects actively marketed and sold access to pirated broadcasting services through annual subscription packages, in violation of legislation governing intellectual property rights, copyright, and related rights.

The illegal activity resulted in significant financial losses for the company holding the exclusive rights to the content. Dubai Police emphasised that such offences constitute a violation of UAE Federal Law No. 38 of 2021 on Copyright and Neighbouring Rights.

The force reaffirmed that the competent authorities will continue monitoring and pursuing individuals who exploit modern technologies to infringe intellectual property rights or generate unlawful profits through such activities.

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