Dubai Police bust international gang using fake companies for bank card fraud

Dubai Police arrested members of an international criminal gang that created fake companies to fraudulently transfer funds from stolen bank cards.

According to the authorities, the gang registered fictitious commercial entities that did not exist in the market, using them to deceive banks and regulatory authorities. These companies were used as fronts to transfer and exploit illegally obtained funds.

Authorities said the operation was the result of careful monitoring and continuous surveillance in cooperation with strategic partners. The specialised team successfully uncovered the gang’s fraudulent methods, leading to the arrest of its members and their referral to the relevant judicial authorities.

The crackdown was carried out by the Dubai Police General Command, through the Anti-Fraud Center of the General Department of Criminal Investigation.

The authorities urged individuals and institutions to stay vigilant and report any suspicious activities through the 'Police Eye' platform.

This is not the first time Dubai Police have dismantled such fraud networks. Just last month, two fraudsters were arrested for exploiting individuals’ bank accounts and digital wallets to transfer funds obtained through online scams.

The suspects tricked victims into sharing banking details or opening accounts and digital wallets for small commissions, which were then used to move money across an organised network designed to obscure its origins and hinder tracking efforts.