Dubai Police arrest group of men over knife brawl; legal action taken

Dubai Police have arrested a group of young men involved in a violent altercation using bladed weapons.

Dubai Police told Khaleej Times that another individual was also taken into custody for filming the incident and sharing the footage. All necessary legal measures have been taken against the involved parties, and the suspects have been referred to the competent authorities.

Authorities reiterated their commitment to maintaining public safety. They urged community members to report any negative behaviour through the Dubai Police smart app, via the “Police Eye” service, or by calling 999.

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The “Police Eye” service, available on the Dubai Police app, allows residents to report suspicious activities, violations and security tips in total confidentiality. Users can attach photos, videos or voice messages and pin the location of an incident while filing a report. The service can be used to report violations including disturbances, brawls, antisocial behaviour, alcohol or drug-related offences and other suspicious activities.

The aim is to ensure that violations and illegal acts are reported directly to the authorities through official channels. Under no circumstances should members of the public post, publish or share videos they have filmed of violations or illegal actions in the UAE.