Dubai Police nab 6-member gang after residents' savings lost in shopping website scam

Dubai Police arrested a six-member gang who stole large sums of money from bank accounts of unsuspecting victims by setting up a fake online shopping website to steal card details.

The gang, dubbed the 'Unexpected Deduction' gang, was arrested after several people complained that money had been taken from their accounts without their knowledge.

How the scam worked

The gang created a fake online shopping website. When victims entered their bank card details on the site, the gang used that information to make unauthorised purchases and transfer money into digital wallets.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

They opened digital wallets and bank accounts specifically to receive the stolen funds, police said. Some of the stolen card information was also sold to other fraudsters, who used it to make further unauthorised deductions.

One of the victims, a private company employee identified only by her initials, S.N., said she woke up one morning to a series of text messages notifying her that large sums had been deducted from her account, draining savings she had built up from her salary over several years.

"I wasn't even using my phone or making any purchases. I was fast asleep while someone unknown was draining money from my account," she recalled.

She immediately contacted Dubai Police.

The investigation

Her complaint was among several received by Dubai Police's General Department of Criminal Investigation, prompting an investigation.

A specialised team tracked the suspects through surveillance and investigative work, identified all six gang members and located their residence. A coordinated raid led to their arrest.

During the operation, officers recovered bank cards obtained from victims- which the gang intended to resell to other fraudsters- along with cheque books used in their illegal activities.

Dubai Police urged the public to be careful when shopping online and to check that websites are genuine before entering personal or banking information.

The force warned against sharing credit card details or sensitive banking information with untrusted individuals or organisations, saying such details could be used to steal money or exploit accounts.

Anyone who notices unfamiliar transactions or suspicious activity should report it immediately through the Dubai Police contact centre on 901, the Police Eye service, or the eCrime feature on the Dubai Police smart app and official website.

Police said public awareness of new fraud techniques and prompt reporting are essential to helping authorities catch criminals and protect the community from financial fraud and cybercrime.