Dubai Police arrest 8-member gang over fake driving licence scheme

Dubai Police have arrested an eight-member criminal gang accused of fraudulently obtaining foreign driving licences for customers who had never travelled to the country or completed the required driving lessons and tests.

The licences were intended to be exchanged for UAE driving licences under existing international exchange agreements. The gang charged Dh10,000 per licence, exploiting international agreements that allow eligible foreign driving licence holders to exchange their licences for UAE driving licences without undergoing additional training or testing.

The arrests were made by Dubai Police's General Department of Criminal Investigation in cooperation with the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).

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Dubai Police warned that anyone who knowingly uses such illegal services and pays to obtain a driving licence without following the required legal procedures may face criminal liability.

Exchanging a fraudulently obtained foreign licence for a UAE licence does not erase previous violations or exempt the holder from legal responsibility. The official exchange process must never be used to conceal unlawful practices.

How the scheme worked

Dubai Police's Economic Crimes Department uncovered how the gang exploited legitimate arrangements allowing driving licences issued by certain countries to be exchanged for UAE licences, provided they meet the necessary requirements.

The suspects used offices belonging to transaction processing companies in the UAE to approach potential customers and promote their illegal services.

They offered to arrange driving licences from a neighbouring country without requiring customers to travel there, learn to drive or pass the mandatory tests.

Once obtained, these licences could then be presented for exchange through Dubai’s RTA, taking advantage of international agreements designed to simplify the process for eligible drivers.

The scheme effectively sought to bypass the training and testing requirements intended to ensure that drivers are qualified to use public roads safely.

Dangerous illegal shortcut

Dubai Police warned that obtaining driving licences through illegal means is not merely a violation of licensing procedures. It can pose a serious threat to road safety.

Driving lessons and examinations are essential safeguards that assess whether motorists have the skills, knowledge and ability to handle different traffic situations. Bypassing these requirements could allow unqualified individuals to drive on public roads, putting motorists, passengers, pedestrians and other road users at risk.

The force urged residents to be cautious of individuals or businesses promising driving licences without the required training, testing or legal procedures.