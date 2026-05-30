Dubai Police arrest 8 in Dh12-million oud theft, including woman posing as princess

The arrest took place within 12 hours of the theft, authorities said

  • PUBLISHED: Sat 30 May 2026, 8:16 PM UPDATED: Sat 30 May 2026, 8:48 PM
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Dubai Police arrested eight suspects after they allegedly stole a rare luxury oud valued at Dh12 million. The arrest took place within 12 hours. The group included a woman accused of impersonating a princess as part of the scheme. 

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Here's how the crime unfolded:

  • Two suspects went to a shop selling oud and claimed that there is a princess who wants to buy the rare luxury product.

  • Within a few days, the merchant prepared the oud, contacted the two and asked to meet the princess.

  • The gang prepared a villa with bodyguards and prepared a fancy reception for the merchant who brought the oud in bags.

  • They asked the merchant to wait for some time, then managed to replace the original oud in the merchant’s bags with wood

  • The next day, the merchant tried to contact them, but their phones were shut down

The police first arrested four suspects, issued a red notice for the other four, and soon after nabbed them too.

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