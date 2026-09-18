Dubai Police arrest 3 accused of stealing Dh190,000; full amount recovered

An e-scooter patrol reached the area within two minutes after the incident was reporterd, and arrested all three suspects within another two minutes

  • PUBLISHED: Fri 18 Sept 2026, 1:26 PM UPDATED: Fri 18 Sept 2026, 1:27 PM
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A Dubai Police e-scooter patrol arrested three suspects accused of stealing Dh190,000, the authority announced on Friday, September 18. The authority noted that the full amount was recovered just four minutes after the theft was reported.

The incident was reported to the Command-and-Control Centre at the General Department of Operations, which immediately shared descriptions of the suspects with patrols in the Naif area.

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An e-scooter patrol from Naif Police Station reached the area within two minutes. Officers quickly deployed across the vicinity and arrested all three suspects within another two minutes.

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The stolen Dh190,000 was found in their possession.

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