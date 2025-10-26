Dubai Police arrest 2 masked men for Dh660,000 supermarket heist

  • search in Khaleej Times
Published: Sun 26 Oct 2025, 1:58 PM

Updated: Sun 26 Oct 2025, 2:15 PM

Dubai Police have arrested two masked men who stole Dh660,000 from a supermarket and attempted to flee the country. The suspects were caught at Dubai International Airport; moments before they were to board a flight.

The police effected the arrests less than two hours after the crime was reported, with the stolen money recovered in full.

According to Bur Dubai Police Station, the two men had planned the heist in advance. Late at night, they entered the supermarket’s back entrance by cutting through the door with "sharp tools". They broke open four cash boxes containing Dh60,000 and later forced open the main safe, stealing an additional Dh600,000 before escaping.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The theft came to light early next morning when an employee discovered the break-in and alerted authorities. A rapid-response team comprising the duty officer, forensic experts, and CID investigators arrived on site to review evidence.

Although the suspects wore masks to conceal their identities, officers used artificial intelligence tools, data analysis, and forensic evidence to trace and identify them.

A coordinated operation between Bur Dubai Police Station and the General Department of Airport Security led to the duo’s arrest at the airport just before they boarded their flight.