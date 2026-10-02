Dh115-million drug bust: Dubai Police arrest 14, seize 2.3 tonnes of narcotics

Dubai Police have stopped a plan to distribute more than 2.3 tonnes of narcotic pills and other drugs in the UAE, arresting 14 people linked to an organised crime network abroad.

The drugs, with an estimated street value of Dh115,191 million, were packed into 113 cartons and included a wide range of narcotic and psychotropic substances.

Among the seized items were Xanax, Tramadol and Lyrica, as well as Mydriacyl eye drops, crystal meth, marijuana and papers containing narcotic substances.

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The case began after Dubai Police received information that a criminal network was preparing to bring a large quantity of drugs into circulation in the country.

Authorities then carried out surveillance and investigations to identify those involved and establish how the operation was being organised.

Once investigators had identified the suspects and their movements, police carried out a coordinated cooperation to arrest them and stop the planned distribution.

The operation led to the arrest of 14 Asian suspects and the seizure of the drugs before they could reach the market. Investigations revealed that the suspects were connected to an organised crime ring abroad, Dubai Police said.

Legal procedures have been initiated, and the suspects will be referred to the relevant judicial authorities.

In a separate case on September 30, UAE customs inspectors foiled an attempt to smuggle 16.2kg of crystal methamphetamine into the country after finding the drugs hidden inside the tyre of a vehicle at a land border crossing.

The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) said the attempt was detected by its General Directorate of Ports Security.

Inspectors became suspicious when the vehicle showed unusual indicators as it passed through advanced scanning equipment. That prompted a manual search, conducted in cooperation with the Customs and Security Support Department’s K9 team, which specialises in detecting narcotics. The search revealed the drugs professionally concealed in a tyre.

Under the UAE’s Federal Decree-Law No. 30 of 2021, bringing prohibited narcotics into the country is an offence. Where intent to traffic or promote drugs is proven, some offences can carry life imprisonment or the death penalty.

In a separate case in July, Dubai Customs and Dubai Police seized 278,850 Pregabalin pills weighing roughly 200kg and arrested four people. Dubai Customs' data systems flagged a suspicious shipment, and while inspectors found 150,600 pills, police recovered another 128,250. That operation was unrelated to the latest seizure.