Dubai: Passenger nabbed trying to smuggle heroin inside suitcase poles, laptop, shoes

Customs inspectors caught an Asian passenger attempting to smuggle heroin into Dubai at Terminal 2 of Dubai International Airport. The officers thwarted the smuggling attempt when they discovered 880 grams of pure heroin cleverly concealed in seven packages hidden inside the poles of a suitcase, a laptop, and even the soles of the individual's shoes.
The inspectors become suspicious of the passenger, and a detailed search was conducted, ultimately leading to the discovery of seven meticulously hidden packages filled with heroin in the luggage compartments.
Director of the Passenger Operations Department, Ibrahim Kamali, clarified that Dubai Customs' electronic control system is a smart and innovative mechanism that relies on the efficiency of its operational processes. The mechanism seamlessly connects relevant inspection departments using electronic systems, monitoring, and auditing mechanisms to ensure efficient and professional inspection operations.
This is achieved using electronic systems, skilled human resources, and data analysis to guarantee the quality and efficiency of outputs. These measures have effectively controlled smugglers, and their impact can be seen on the ground.
Al Kamali praised the vital role of customs officers in thwarting various smuggling attempts, despite their diversity and new methods that were not previously known. He emphasised that Dubai Customs is always on the lookout for these attempts that aim to achieve illegal quick gains, impact the health of individuals in society, and harm the interests of companies and the national economy.
With a 100 percent Emiratisation rate for inspection officers and inspectors and access to state-of-the-art inspection devices and intelligent monitoring systems, Kamali highlighted the department's efficiency and capacity in detecting such activities. This recent seizure is a testament to the department's investment in the continuous training and development of inspectors.
