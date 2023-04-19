Dubai: Man threatens to stab cleaner who asked for Dh10 to wash his scooter; jailed

A security guard saw the 23-year-old pull out a knife and threaten the victim when asked for payment

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Wed 19 Apr 2023, 8:10 AM

The Dubai Criminal Court has convicted a 23-year-old for threatening to stab a cleaner.

A security guard of a cooperative society in the Al Twar area in Dubai filed a report with the police, stating that he saw a cleaner being threatened by a young man with a knife. The guard said that he saw the man, a 23-year-old Gulf national, enter the parking lot of the society with his electric scooter. He asked the cleaner to clean the vehicle. Once the cleaner was done, he asked for Dh10 as payment. The accused refused to pay and started screaming at the cleaner.

During the investigation, the victim stated that the accused refused to pay after he had cleaned the scooter and then pulled out a knife and threatened to attack him. The cleaner called out for his colleagues to help him and they managed to restrain the young man.

The court sentenced the man to three months in prison.

