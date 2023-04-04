Dubai: Man steals Dh10,000 from grocery store, surrenders to police after robbery

A 32-year-old African man who carried out a robbery with his friend at a grocery and seized Dh10,000 after distracting the cashier's attention turned himself in because he did not want to be on the run.

The Dubai misdemeanours court sentenced the accused to a month of imprisonment, fined him the value of the stolen amount, and ordered his deportation from the state.

According to police records, the accused planned with his friend to rob a store they frequented, and they noticed that the cash drawer was not correctly closed.

The accused agreed with his friend (a fugitive), and together they determined their role in the crime. They entered the store after midnight; one of them distracted the cashier. Meanwhile, his friend managed to seize a plastic box containing cash, which turned out to be Dh10,000. They intended to carry out the theft in the last hours of the day to ensure sufficient cash proceeds were inside.

The cashier discovered the crime when he checked the box and informed the police. When the police moved to the scene, conducted their investigations, and identified the two accused after examining the surveillance cameras, a manhunt was launched to arrest them.

The accused told the police that he distracted the cashier's attention while his friend carried out the theft and gave him only Dh500 of the total amount.

He added that he spent the money, and when he learnt that the police were looking for him, he decided to surrender instead of running from the authorities.

