Dubai: Man sentenced to life imprisonment for killing girlfriend; appeal court upholds verdict

They had been in a relationship for five years when he found out that she was seeing someone else; he stabbed her when she refused to marry him

File photo

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Tue 10 Jan 2023, 8:21 AM

The Dubai Court of Appeal upheld a ruling by a court of first instance that sentenced an Asian man to life in prison for premeditatedly killing his girlfriend inside his vehicle.

The case dates back to July 2019, when the young man entered a police station in Dubai with his clothes stained in blood. He told the officers that he had killed his girlfriend and that her body was in the car outside.

The officer on duty told the Public Prosecution that after asking his colleagues to detain the man, he went to the man's car where he was shocked to find a girl with her throat slit open and several stab wounds all over her body. A large knife was also found in the back seat of the car.

The man said that he had been in a romantic relationship with the victim for five years when he discovered that she was in a relationship with another man. He contacted her family in her home country who asked him to bring her back. He then asked to meet her, making up his mind that he would kill her if she refused to marry him and go back with him to their home country.

He said that he bought a knife with the intention of using it and kept it in his vehicle. On the evening of the incident, he drove to a parking lot near the victim's house and asked her to come and meet him. She came and sat next to him in the passenger seat and they talked about returning to her home country.

The accused said that the conversation lasted for about three hours. He said he told her that he was in love with her and wanted to marry her, but the girl told him that her family did not want her to marry him and refused his proposal. The man said the girl also insulted him.

He confessed to stabbing her in the neck and at different places of her body. Once she was dead, he threw the knife on the back seat and turned himself in at the nearest police station.

The court convicted him of premeditated murder and sentenced him to life imprisonment.

ALSO READ: