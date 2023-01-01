Dubai: Man kills friend after he insults accused's mother

An Asian man was accused of killing his friend by hitting him with a stick on his head, in the presence of another friend.

The court convicted the accused and sentenced him to prison in absentia. He willl be deported after he serves his sentence. The second accused was acquitted.

Last January, the Dubai Police Operations room receive a call about a body in a sandy lot of Ras Al Khor.

According to the case file, the second accused denied participating in the crime and said the the first accused had a suspicious relationship with the victim.

The witness added that on the day of the incident they consumed alcoholic beverages in the sandy lot. A dispute broke out between the accused and the victim, shortly after.

He said that the accused, who is absconding, was upset with the victim after he insulted his mother. The accused then grabbed a piece of wood and hit him on the head repeatedly and fled the place, leading to the victim's death.

