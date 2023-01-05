Dubai: Man kidnapped, tortured after refusing to join blackmailing racket; 3 suspects jailed

The victim was locked up in a villa for several days and subjected to electric shocks, court records show

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Thu 5 Jan 2023, 4:59 PM

Three Asians were sentenced to seven years in jail in Dubai for kidnapping a man, locking him up in a villa, and beating him up.

Records from the Dubai Criminal Court also showed the victim was tortured when he refused to join the gang in their cyber-blackmailing racket.

The victim used to work with the convicts at a company, but he didn't know that the group was running a scam, along with a gambling business. After discovering the fraud two months later, he told the manager that he didn't want to work there anymore, according to investigations.

At that time, the manager said he could be transferred to another section of the company. But then he found out that the crime was being run even at the firm's headquarters, so he quit the job.

The next day, when he came back to get his passport, he was shocked as a group of people attacked him, forced him to get into a car, and drove him to a villa in Nad Al Sheba in Dubai, according to court records.

He told the authorities that he was locked up for several days, and during that time, he was tortured and subjected to electric shocks. He was also beaten with a knife.

One day, when he was left alone in the villa, the victim managed to escape.

The police officer involved in the probe said they eventually found the place where the man was held. They then raided the villa and arrested the accused. The trio confessed to the crime.

