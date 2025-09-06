Dubai: Man jailed for stealing woman’s phone during dinner date

The Dubai Misdemeanours and Violations Court recently sentenced a young Arab man to one month in jail, fined him Dh2,500, and ordered his deportation after he serves his term for stealing a woman’s mobile phone.

According to case records, the incident took place last month when a woman filed a police complaint stating her phone had been stolen while she was dining with her sister and the defendant at a restaurant in Dubai Marina.

She told investigators that the man had invited her to dinner under the pretext of getting to know her with the intention of a relationship.

During the evening, both sisters left their phones on the table when they went to the restroom. On their return, they were shocked to find the phone missing and the defendant gone.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The victim’s sister said she tried calling him immediately, but he had switched off his phone and disappeared. The matter was reported to the police, who launched an investigation.

A police officer testified that surveillance cameras from the restaurant clearly showed the defendant seizing the phone while the sisters were away, before leaving the premises in haste. A circular was issued, and he was later arrested.

During questioning, the man admitted to taking the device but claimed he did not know why he acted that way, saying he was under the influence of alcohol. He added that he disposed of the phone by throwing it away on his way home.

In its judgment, the court ruled that it was convinced the defendant had deliberately stolen the phone without the victim’s consent, with the intent to keep it. The court stressed he was fully aware of his actions and accordingly issued the sentence.