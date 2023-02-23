Dubai: Man jailed for harassing 16-year-old girl in apartment building

He tried to lure her to the emergency exit staircase where there were no cameras, but she managed to run away

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Thu 23 Feb 2023, 8:17 AM

A 25-year-old man of Asian nationality has been convicted by the criminal court in Dubai, on the charge of harassing a 16-year-old girl in her apartment building.

The accused saw the girl coming back home to her building in her school uniform. He cornered her in the elevator and tried to flirt with her. He even tried to trap her in the elevator by putting a hand on the door to prevent her from leaving, but she managed to push him and get out on the first floor, where she lived.

When she moved towards her apartment, he tried to stop her and lure her towards the emergency exit staircase, where there are no cameras. Terrified, she ran to her apartment.

Her mother stated in the arrest report, and in the investigations of the Public Prosecution, that her daughter entered their apartment in a state of fear and panic, and told her all about what happened. The mother immediately went to the security guard's room and told him what happened. They checked the cameras together and saw footage of the incident.

A witness from Dubai Police stated that immediately after receiving the report, they went to the apartment building and reviewed the surveillance cameras.

They caught the accused and interrogated him. The accused, who lived in the same building, admitted to the crime, after which the criminal court convicted him.

