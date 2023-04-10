Dubai: Man jailed for attempting to rob three Asians at knifepoint

Items which could not be recycled were destroyed after completing environmental and legal requirements
A 32-year-old African man attempted to rob three Asian by force after breaking into their residence and holding them at knifepoint in an effort to seize their Dh990.
The victims managed to control and overpower the attacker and hand him over to the police, who then transferred him to the prosecution. The Dubai Criminal court found him guilty and sentenced him to three months in prison, followed by deportation from the country after completing his sentence.
Police records show that an Asian individual filed a report stating that he and his colleagues were assaulted and robbed by the suspect. According to the victim's statement during the investigation, he was taken by surprise when the accused forcibly entered his residence by kicking the door of the apartment where he and the others lived. The attacker then used a weapon to threaten and rob them.
During interrogation at the police station, the convicts confessed to his crime.
