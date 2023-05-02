Dubai: Man jailed for attempted rape after sneaking into woman's room

Vice-President reiterates nation's target of reaching 40 million tourists within 7 years, increasing sector's contribution to the GDP to Dh450 billion
A 34-year-old Asian man has been sentenced to three months in prison and will subsequently be deported for attempting to sexually assault a woman by entering her room. The Court of Appeal upheld the verdict.
As per police records, the Asian woman lodged a complaint stating that the accused had entered her room and attempted to assault her. The woman reported that she felt someone touch her feet, causing her to scream and wake up her roommate. Her roommate then saw the man standing near the foot of the woman's bed and questioned him about his identity.
The accused asked her to be silent and not to scream, so her roommate called security, informing him about the intruder in their room. She photographed the accused as he left the room and followed him while video recording him until he left the apartment. He then fled through the corridor leading to the elevators.
The security, in his statement, said that he checked the surveillance cameras and identified the accused. He witnessed that the accused was an Asian worker who lived in the opposite building which the bachelors occupy. He specified the apartment number and called the police, who summoned the accused.
According to the case file, the accused denied his crime and did not remember his actions because he was under the influence of drunk.
The court convicted him and issued its verdict, and the Court of Appeal upheld the sentence.
