Dubai: Maid jailed, fined and deported for stealing from employer's house

A 27-year-old Asian maid has been sentenced to six months in prison, fined Dh2,000 and will be deported for stealing from her employer's house.
She stole valuables, electronic devices, clothes, and kitchen tools from her employer's house.
Last July, a Gulf citizen filed a report stating that he had been robbed by a maid that had been working for him for six years. According to the victim's statement, his wife realised that her laptop, tablet and gold jewellery was missing. So, he asked the accused's co-worker to search the accused's room and they found three boxes that had been packed and were ready to be shipped.
He also said that the accused's colleague had been asked to ship the items to the accused multiple times. However, she hadn't done so as the amount required for shipment was greater than the amount the accused had left behind.
The convict was arrested as soon as she returned to the country. She denied all allegations and claimed that those items were gifts that she had received from her employer or his family.
