Dubai: Husband threatens to throw wife from balcony in front of children

Their son testifies that his father has made the same threat repeatedly and also has said that he would pay his friend Dh20,000 to beat his wife

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Tue 13 Dec 2022, 7:18 AM

The Dubai Court of Appeal upheld a ruling by the Court of First Instance, convicting an Arab man and fining him Dh3,000 for threatening to throw his wife from the balcony in front of their children.

According to the case files, the victim was arguing with her husband when he threatened her in anger, saying: “By God, I will throw (you) through the balcony.”

The victim stated in the Public Prosecution's investigations that her husband threatened to throw her from the balcony in front of their children, noting that it was not the first time he had done so.

Their son testifies that his father threatened his mother repeatedly, and had previously told her that he would pay Dh20,000 to his friend to beat her.

The accused denied the charge against him during the trial. He said that the charge against him was malicious because it was a marital dispute. He denied that he threatened to throw his wife from the balcony.

The court considered that the accused should be given a clemency, due to circumstances of the case, and decided to fine him Dh3,000.

