Dubai: Gang members fined Dh10,000, jailed for running gambling den in villa

Explained: Circumstances under which an employee must be paid 50 per cent additional salary
A gang of men has been convicted of using a villa in Dubai's Nad Al Hamar area for gambling, and have been sentenced by the Criminal Court to three months of imprisonment, along with a fine of Dh10,000 each. The men will also be deported following the completion of their sentences.
The men, of Asian descent, were caught red-handed and arrested by police following a tip off regarding their activities. The Dubai Public Prosecution charged them with organising the gambling and preparing a place to receive gamblers.
According to case files, a team of officers raided the villa after obtaining a permit from relevant authorities – finding the men, a box containing cash, a table with sums of money, and a TV screen the men were using to follow the gambling game.
Those present were arrested by the CID team, with one man admitting that he sub-leased the villa for Dh60,000 per month from a woman – also of Asian descent – who rented the villa for Dh450,000 annually from a real estate office in the Nad Al Hamar area.
One of the defendants stated that he worked as a waiter inside the villa, and that he had nothing to do with the gambling. Another, however, admitted to coming to the villa voluntarily when he received an invitation from one of the organisers of the game, as he wanted to gamble. The rest of the defendants also confessed to their participation in the game.
ALSO READ:
Explained: Circumstances under which an employee must be paid 50 per cent additional salary
The raffle saw a total of 1,646 participants take home Dh1,860,000 collectively, with 43 more participants splitting Dh1 million between them
It looks very impressive, says resident who captured test runs of the closed-cabin wagons
He was among 98 others who benefitted from Dh7 million financial assistance given last year
Astronomy expert explains how the important the concept of time is to Islam, and how lunar months are determined in the country
Both winners, 'Mama Shamsa' and humanitarian group from Italy, work hard to make a big difference in their own communities
Shamsa Fadhil, who reforms children who joined criminal gangs, plans to use the $1 million awarded to make an even bigger difference in her community
Joint statement by foreign ministers announces roadmap for cooperation in areas of defence, nuclear energy and technology