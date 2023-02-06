Dubai: Gang members fined Dh10,000, jailed for running gambling den in villa

One of the defendants protested that he was working as a waiter during the game, and that he had nothing to do with the illegal activities

A gang of men has been convicted of using a villa in Dubai's Nad Al Hamar area for gambling, and have been sentenced by the Criminal Court to three months of imprisonment, along with a fine of Dh10,000 each. The men will also be deported following the completion of their sentences.

The men, of Asian descent, were caught red-handed and arrested by police following a tip off regarding their activities. The Dubai Public Prosecution charged them with organising the gambling and preparing a place to receive gamblers.

According to case files, a team of officers raided the villa after obtaining a permit from relevant authorities – finding the men, a box containing cash, a table with sums of money, and a TV screen the men were using to follow the gambling game.

Those present were arrested by the CID team, with one man admitting that he sub-leased the villa for Dh60,000 per month from a woman – also of Asian descent – who rented the villa for Dh450,000 annually from a real estate office in the Nad Al Hamar area.

One of the defendants stated that he worked as a waiter inside the villa, and that he had nothing to do with the gambling. Another, however, admitted to coming to the villa voluntarily when he received an invitation from one of the organisers of the game, as he wanted to gamble. The rest of the defendants also confessed to their participation in the game.

