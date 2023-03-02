Dubai: Gang jailed for trying to force maid into prostitution

Police announce road closure, ask public to stay away from the area and refrain from taking photos
The Dubai Court of Appeal upheld a ruling by a court of first instance, sentencing an Asian gang to prison for five years followed by deportation after they tried to force a maid into prostitution.
According to police records, the case took place recently in Al Quoz Industrial Area in Dubai, when an Asian girl reported that she had been detained by a gang member who tried to force her to prostitute herself.
In the victim’s statement, she said that she arrived in the country in 2021 to work as a maid for a family. She had been working for three months when she got acquainted with a girl of her nationality on Facebook. The girl offered her a job opportunity with a salary greater than what she was receiving.
The victim said that she decided to escape from her sponsor to get the job that her friend told her about, and agreed to meet her near her sponsor’s house. Instead, a man came to meet her, claiming that he had come to take her to her friend. However, when she arrived at the apartment, she discovered that it was used to run a prostitution business. Her friend said that her new job will be inside the apartment.
She managed to report the matter to the police, who arrested all three gang members red handed. They confessed to their crime and were convicted by the court of first instance. The appeals court in the emirate upheld this ruling.
ALSO READ:
Police announce road closure, ask public to stay away from the area and refrain from taking photos
Sheikh Mohammed visits the new traditional market in Hatta as 14 projects completed including tourist farm, heritage village
The calamity resulted in number of deaths and injuries and caused significant damage
The two most common chronic respiratory diseases are asthma and COPD – both affecting the airways in the lungs
The meeting oversaw preparations and reviewed community engagement efforts undertaken in the lead up to the climate conference
Running until March 8, it features a unique and diverse collection of more than 500 artworks created by Emirati students
MAKTABA to conduct various events to promote reading as a lifestyle and a means of enriching knowledge among various communities
Residents will be given a 'unique opportunity' to live in the heart of its 'proud legacy city'