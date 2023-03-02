Dubai: Gang jailed for trying to force maid into prostitution

They lured her through Facebook, by offering her a job with a higher salary

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Thu 2 Mar 2023, 10:52 AM

The Dubai Court of Appeal upheld a ruling by a court of first instance, sentencing an Asian gang to prison for five years followed by deportation after they tried to force a maid into prostitution.

According to police records, the case took place recently in Al Quoz Industrial Area in Dubai, when an Asian girl reported that she had been detained by a gang member who tried to force her to prostitute herself.

In the victim’s statement, she said that she arrived in the country in 2021 to work as a maid for a family. She had been working for three months when she got acquainted with a girl of her nationality on Facebook. The girl offered her a job opportunity with a salary greater than what she was receiving.

The victim said that she decided to escape from her sponsor to get the job that her friend told her about, and agreed to meet her near her sponsor’s house. Instead, a man came to meet her, claiming that he had come to take her to her friend. However, when she arrived at the apartment, she discovered that it was used to run a prostitution business. Her friend said that her new job will be inside the apartment.

She managed to report the matter to the police, who arrested all three gang members red handed. They confessed to their crime and were convicted by the court of first instance. The appeals court in the emirate upheld this ruling.

