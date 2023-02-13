Dubai: Gang jailed, fined for stealing Dh870,000 from businessman

Several regional countries, including the UAE, have introduced taxes in the past few years in order to create a more sustainable source of income for the economies
A gang of Africans comprising three people assaulted and robbed an Asian businessman near his residence in Naif, Dubai and seized Dh870,000.
They have been sentenced to one year in prison and fined the stolen amount. They will be deported after they serve their sentence.
According to police records, two of the three accused were arrested in another emirate, whereas, the third was caught fleeing the country with Dh150,000.
Police records say that an Asian trader filed a report stating that he had been robbed and assaulted at the entrance of his building in the the Naif area. The man was with his wife and her friend when he was assaulted.
He added that he owns a store 200 metres away from his house and used to move money in a bag that he carries everyday. He said that the day he was assaulted, his wife and him were threatened to be killed if they did not stay silent.
A policeman stated during investigations that a team was able to collect inferences and identify the suspects. The suspects were then tracked down, one of whom was at Dubai Airport, whereas, the other two were apprehended in an apartment in another emirate.
The man attempting to flee the country had Dh150,000 and 1,400 US dollars. He also possessed 8 phones that he bought with the stolen money.
