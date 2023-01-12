Dubai: Five jailed for assaulting man after mistaking him for member of rival gang

They have been sentenced to one year in prison followed by deportation from the country

File photo

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Thu 12 Jan 2023, 7:56 AM

Five people of African nationalities have been convicted of assaulting an Asian man with sticks after mistakenly thinking that he was from a rival gang.

According to police investigations, a man filed a report stating that a person of Asian nationality had been attacked in the Muhaisnah area in Dubai. He was in his home when he heard a quarrel in the area. When he looked out his window, he saw two gangs fighting with each other. He said that after a short time, he saw a group of people of African nationality return to the place and assault an Asian man. He added that the gangs were trying to sell alcohol to passers-by illegally. The witness called the police and an ambulance, and the victim was transferred to a hospital.

According to the case papers, the victim stated that while he was passing by on foot in the Muhaisnah area in Dubai, people of African nationality assaulted him with weapons, believing that he was a member of another Asian gang. The forensic laboratory report indicated that the victim sustained injuries that prevented him from performing his work for a period of more than 20 days and caused him a permanent disability.

A policeman stated that a team of investigators gathered evidence, identified, and arrested the gang members and referred them to justice.

The Criminal Court in Dubai convicted them and sentenced them to one year imprisonment followed by deportation from the country.

ALSO READ: