Dubai cracks down on visa fraud: 161 fined Dh152 million and deported

Dubai enforces strict measures against illegal residency and visa exploitation, targeting 161 defendants with fines and deportation

Published: Thu 25 Sept 2025, 12:29 PM

Updated: Thu 25 Sept 2025, 1:05 PM

In a landmark ruling, the Citizenship & Residency Court in Dubai has imposed fines totalling Dh152,240,000 on 161 defendants involved in serious visa and business violations.

The businesses shut down their operations without regularising the residency status of sponsored employees. Investigations by Dubai authorities also revealed that the defendants had also unlawfully exploited entry permits, including trading and selling them for personal gain.

In addition to the hefty fines, the court ordered the deportation of all 161 defendants from the UAE. Authorities highlighted that the ruling reflects Dubai’s strict approach to maintaining the integrity of its residency and labour systems, as well as protecting the rights of employees. Officials stressed that any misuse of visas or failure to comply with residency regulations will be met with severe penalties.

The UAE has a zero-tolerance approach to residency and labour law violations. In a recent case, the Citizenship and Residency Court convicted 21 individuals involved in one of the largest visa fraud schemes in the emirate's history.

The defendants were found guilty of establishing 33 fictitious companies using fake addresses to unlawfully obtain 385 residency visas, which they then sold to recipients. The court imposed fines totalling Dh25.2 million and ordered the deportation of all 21 defendants.

The UAE Labour Law (Federal Law No. 8 of 1980) clearly mandates that employers must regularise the residency and work status of all sponsored employees. Failure to comply can result in fines, closure of establishments, and deportation — measures that were applied in this landmark ruling.

The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs has consistently warned businesses about the legal consequences of hiring employees without valid residency or engaging in visa trading. These measures are part of a broader effort to protect employee rights and maintain the integrity of the UAE’s labor and residency systems.