Dubai: Expat deported for running porn website containing over 2,600 images, videos of children

An additional 17 explicit video clips were found in the man's possession, most of which showed juveniles under the age of 18

Image for representative purposes only

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Sun 5 Mar 2023, 7:49 AM

A 39-year-old Latino expat has been convicted by the Dubai Criminal Court for managing a website containing pornographic visuals of children, as well as storing 4,508 images and videos, in addition to 17 explicit clips. The court sentenced him to a fine of Dh20,000 as well as deportation, which was upheld by The Dubai Court of Appeal.

According to police records, cyber-crime patrols of the Dubai Police that had been monitoring websites found one containing pornographic clips, films and images – including clips of children. They traced the source of the website and located the accused in Dubai, arresting him. 4,508 pornographic images were found in the man's possession, in addition to 17 video clips, and approximately 2,621 of those contained clips of children. Analysis of the protocol data made it possible to locate the person under whose name the site was registered.

When the accused was arrested and interrogated, he admitted to downloading the films and clips for adult use. Four computers and a storage unit were found in his possession containing pornographic images showing juveniles under the age of 18.

ALSO READ: