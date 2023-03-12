Dubai: Employee jailed for forging boss's signature, withdrawing Dh940,000 from bank account

The accused was sentenced in absentia for one year, before being arrested upon his return back to the country

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Sun 12 Mar 2023, 9:11 AM

An employee of Asian descent has been convicted for taking advantage of his manager's trust, taking two checks from his office, forging his signature on them, and stealing Dh940,000.

The Criminal Court in Dubai sentenced him to one year in prison, fined him the stolen amount, and ordered his deportation from the country after serving his sentence. The Court of Appeal upheld verdict.

According to police records, the company manager testified in the investigations that the accused was working at his company when the manager asked him to go to his office and retrieve his computer, and then left to go home.

The accused then requested for leave to go to his home country. After several days, the manager discovered that there had been two withdrawals worth Dh940,000. When he went to the bank to inquire about the two withdrawals, he learned that the convict stole two checks from his office, forged the manager's signature, and stole the amount before leaving the country.

The accused was sentenced in absentia for one year, fined Dh940,000, and deported from the country, before being arrested upon his return after he confessed his crime.

He was sentenced to the same ruling in his presence, and the Court of Appeal upheld the ruling.

