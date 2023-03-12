Dubai: Employee jailed for forging boss's signature, withdrawing Dh940,000 from bank account

A whole lot of love and warm wishes are pouring in for Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed as he turns 62 today
An employee of Asian descent has been convicted for taking advantage of his manager's trust, taking two checks from his office, forging his signature on them, and stealing Dh940,000.
The Criminal Court in Dubai sentenced him to one year in prison, fined him the stolen amount, and ordered his deportation from the country after serving his sentence. The Court of Appeal upheld verdict.
According to police records, the company manager testified in the investigations that the accused was working at his company when the manager asked him to go to his office and retrieve his computer, and then left to go home.
The accused then requested for leave to go to his home country. After several days, the manager discovered that there had been two withdrawals worth Dh940,000. When he went to the bank to inquire about the two withdrawals, he learned that the convict stole two checks from his office, forged the manager's signature, and stole the amount before leaving the country.
The accused was sentenced in absentia for one year, fined Dh940,000, and deported from the country, before being arrested upon his return after he confessed his crime.
He was sentenced to the same ruling in his presence, and the Court of Appeal upheld the ruling.
ALSO READ:
A whole lot of love and warm wishes are pouring in for Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed as he turns 62 today
The Domestic Tax Residency allows a UAE tax resident to be exempted from paying double taxation in their home country as well as the UAE
As the nation pays tribute to the people's president today, get to know him better through this special list
According to one of the collectors, more than 15 tonnes of cardboard boxes are collected from Deira alone, on a daily basis
Country believes in importance of positive communication and dialogue among the countries in region, says Dr Anwar Gargash
Authority urges residents to use footbridges and zebra crossings for their own safety
Week-long celebration of global music organised by Brand Dubai is being held at five Metro stations from March 6-12
Chief guest Dr. Shashi Tharoor commends founder for striving to provide 'cost-effective healthcare for all'