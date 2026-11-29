A Dubai employee who told police he had been robbed of nearly Dh1 million was sentenced to one year in jail after investigators found he had embezzled the money with two accomplices. The food trading company he worked for had entrusted him with Dh958,407.

When the money disappeared, the employee reported that someone had taken it from him by force. The investigation into his complaint uncovered his own role in the theft. He had planned the crime with others and made the false report to divert suspicion from himself.

Prosecutors brought the employee and two accomplices to trial. The criminal court found that the employee had taken the funds he held on the company’s behalf and that the other two had agreed to the plan and helped him carry it out. The case records also referred to a fourth person whose identity remained unknown.

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The court sentenced each of the three men to a year in jail, followed by deportation. It also imposed a joint fine of Dh958,407, equal to the sum they had embezzled.

The company then filed a separate claim before the Dubai Civil Court of First Instance to recover its money. In addition to repayment of the full amount, it sought Dh200,000 in compensation. It submitted the criminal judgment, the prosecution’s referral order and a certificate confirming that the convictions had become final.

The civil court said the convictions had settled who was responsible for taking the money. It considered what financial losses the company had suffered while the funds were out of its hands.

The firm had lost the opportunity to invest the money and had incurred expenses filing the complaint and pursuing the case. The court awarded it Dh30,000 for those losses, bringing the total payable to the company to Dh988,407.

The court declined to award moral damages. It said a company could seek compensation for harm to its business if it could show, for example, that its commercial reputation had suffered or that its trade had declined as a result of the crime.

The three men must also pay court fees and legal costs, as well as annual interest of 5 per cent on the civil award. Interest will run from the date the civil judgment becomes final until the firm receives payment in full.