Dubai: Drunk driver who killed pedestrian to pay Dh200,000 in blood money

A Dubai Misdemeanours Court has convicted an Arab woman of causing a fatal road accident while driving under the influence of alcohol. She was fined Dh10,000 and ordered to pay Dh200,000 in blood money to the victim’s family.

The tragic incident took place recently in Dubai’s Al Qudra area. The woman, who had been drinking, reportedly lost control of vehicle car on a two-way side street before veering sharply to the right. Her vehicle struck another car, which then crashed into a streetlight and a parked vehicle before colliding with a third car.

The woman's car continued on the road, striking three pedestrians. One man later died from his injuries, while the other two sustained varying degrees of injuries.

Medical tests confirmed that the woman was driving under the influence at the time of the crash — a fact she admitted during police investigations. She claimed she was startled to see pedestrians standing in the middle of the road.

The court ruled that her impaired driving and failure to take proper caution directly caused the fatal accident. However, the court also found that the pedestrians contributed partially to the tragedy by standing in the middle of the road outside designated crossings, thereby endangering themselves and others.

The woman was held liable for damage to the vehicles involved and ordered to pay Dh200,000 in blood money in addition to the Dh10,000 fine.