Dubai: Dog owner fined Dh2,000 after pet bites man while jogging

The victim had to undergo emergency treatment after suffering serious injuries from the attack

A dog owner in Dubai was fined Dh2,000 after his pet attacked a man in the emirate's Jumeirah Village Circle.

Court records show that the victim was jogging in the neighbourhood when the dog bit him in the groin. The incident happened on April 14.

“The dog was not [on] a leash and attacked me suddenly,” the man told the court.

Suffering severe injuries, the man was rushed to Rashid Hospital where he underwent emergency treatment.

According to the medical report, he sustained significant tissue damage and required several stitches to close a 4cm long wound.

He reported the incident to Al Barsha police station and told officers that he was suddenly attacked by the dog, which appeared to be a large breed.

“After receiving treatment, I looked for the dog owner and tried to resolve the issue but the owner was not cooperative – so I reported the incident to police.”

Officials from the Dubai Municipality said the dog’s breed, one that is native to Japan, is indeed permitted in the country, and that the animal has received all its vaccinations.

“While I was walking the dog, he {the victim} stopped my dog and played with him without my permission,” said the dog owner to judges.

“After the incident happened, he started asking me for money.”

Judges said the owner had failed to ensure his dog was controlled and on a leash, which led to the accident to happen, and therefore fined him Dh2,000.

